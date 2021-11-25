Amanda Holden causes a stir in sheer fitted jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden caused a stir on Wednesday night when she wore the most stunning sheer jumpsuit from celebrity-favourite brand Nadine Merabi.

RELATED: Amanda Holden stuns in waist-cinching leather dress and knee-high boots

The 50-year-old sported the glamourous number to celebrate her friend and interior designer Kelly Hoppen, who received a royal honour at Windsor Castle. The South-Africa-born designer was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to the Government's Great campaign.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's five style lessons

Sharing the look to her social media, Amanda posed with her Heart Radio co-host Ashley Roberts, who also looked lovely in a grey fitted dress with a sparkly collar.

MORE: Amanda Holden makes a statement in thigh-high boots and mini dress

The star captioned the snap: "A fantastic night with this one proudly celebrating @kellyhoppen C.B.E". Fans rushed to comment on her outfit, with one gushing: "You look so pretty, I can't deal," while another added: "So beautiful".

Amanda Holden looked amazing on Wednesday night

Amanda's 'Monique' jumpsuit features a sheer lace top with dramatic black shoulder pads, velvet wide-leg trousers, feather trims and a contrast black belt. It is still available to purchase online, and would make the most perfect Christmas Day ensemble.

Monique Jumpsuit, £315, Nadine Merabi

If you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, check out this amazing alternative we have found.

Embellished Jumpsuit, £170, PrettyLittleThing

The mother-of-two switched up her usual hairstyle for a pinned back 'do, showing off her sensational makeup. She sported a black smokey eye, lots of highlighter and a glossy nude lip – gorgeous! Her accessories were kept minimal, letting the jumpsuit do all the talking.

Amanda has showcased a range of fashionable looks this week, including the most unique suit from Karen Millen. Her wide-leg trousers and matching waistcoat had a classic check finish, with athletic-inspired white side panels giving it a modern feel.

She finished off the outfit with a simple white blouse and black pointed-toe boots, looking oh-so-chic for a morning at work at the Heart Radio studios.

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden shimmies in glittery outfit during girls' weekend in Paris

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page