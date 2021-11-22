Amanda Holden's figure-flattering suit is so unique – and we love it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden isn’t afraid of experimenting when it comes to fashion, and her latest look had us in awe.

The Heart Radio presenter looked oh-so-stylish in a smart two-piece suit from one of her favourite brands, Karen Millen. Amanda switched things up from her normal straight-leg trousers and blazer and instead opted for a wide-leg trouser and a matching waistcoat – how chic!

Sharing the look to her Instagram story, the 50-year-old finished off the outfit with a simple white blouse and black pointed-toe boots.

She wore her blonde hair in a sleek, straight style and opted for a glamorous makeup look, complete with a black smokey eye and a glossy lip.

Amanda Holden looked amazing on Monday

Her 'Club Check Tailored Flared Trousers' feature a classic check finish, with athletic-inspired white side panels and a flattering flared fit. The matching jacket features the same check finish, with black buttons and side pockets giving it a modern feel.

Club Check Tailored Flared Trousers, £100, Karen Millen

The set is still available to purchase online, and is perfect for heading back to the office this winter. Simply style with a smart blouse and black heels a la Amanda.

Club Check Tailored Waistcoat, £79.20, Karen Millen

The mother-of-two has been showcasing a range of stunning looks as of late, and on Friday she sported a bold red leather dress for her stint on Heart FM.

Amanda looked incredible in the figure-hugging frock, which featured a halter neck, flattering banded waist and pencil-style skirt. Keeping the chill at bay, Amanda wore her midi dress with a black, long-sleeved top underneath and added a brown tartan trench coat over her shoulders.

Amanda looked lovely in head-to-toe leather

Keeping with the leather theme, the TV star accessorised with a pair of burgundy knee-high boots and a matching bag and framed her face with a pair of oversized brown sunglasses.

Amanda changed up her hairstyle and went for a sophisticated top knot, keeping her makeup minimal with a nude lip and bronzed cheeks.

