Kate Beckinsale is absolutely statuesque in a white gown with an unexpected twist

Kate Beckinsale left fans stunned once again with her sensational red carpet style, opting for an elegant new look for her latest appearance.

The actress appeared at the 2021 British Independent Film Awards, where she presented the night's main award for Best British Independent Film.

She wore a Jenny Packham gown to the ceremony, a beautiful white design that gave her a statuesque frame and cinched her in.

It highlighted her sensational figure and draped across her with a cape-like detail as well. However, the outfit also featured metallic silver sleeves that were almost sheer, like gauntlets.

The unexpected sleeve detail shone against the clean white of the gown and made it one of the night's major fashion moments. She completed the look with a black clutch, diamond jewelry, and an up-do.

Kate shared pictures of herself at the event and in the process of getting ready, showing off her gown and how she was able to move in it.

"So lovely to be at the @bifa_film awards. Congratulations to the winners and nominees and special shout out to my fellow Hounslow sex symbol @asimc for sterling hosting work," she captioned her post.

Kate wore a beautiful white Jenny Packham gown to the British Independent Film Awards

Several celebrities took to social media to rave over her look, including Paris Hilton and Laverne Cox, both of whom wrote: "Stunning," with Jamie Foxx simply saying: "Flawless."

Fans did the same in droves, with one commenting: "Perfection on the red carpet," and another saying: "As always absolutely stunning."

A third added: "My goodness. You're a goddess," with another hilariously writing: "It must be tough being so obviously better than us mere mortals…"

The Underworld actress has been leaving many impressed with her recent red carpet appearances, including a sensational one at the latest British Fashion Awards.

The actress presented the night's main award at the ceremony

Kate wore a glitzy couture gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture, which was accessorized with Boucheron Jewellery. The beautiful velvet design featured a sweetheart neckline, embellished silver bodice and fishtail skirt.

She completed her look with a small embellished clutch bag and sparkly heels.

