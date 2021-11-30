Kate Beckinsale sparkles in statement couture gown with a twist at The Fashion Awards The Hollywood star has a fabulous sense of style

Kate Beckinsale was one of the many stars to grace the red carpet at The Fashion Awards in London on Monday night – and she looked fabulous!

All eyes were on the Hollywood star as she made her way to The Royal Albert Hall, dressed in a glitzy couture gown.

The statement dress was by Sabina Bilenko Couture, which was accessorised with Boucheron Jewellery. The beautiful velvet design featured a sweetheart neckline, embellished silver bodice and fishtail skirt.

The mother-of-one completed her look with a small embellished clutch bag and sparkly heels.

VIDEO: Kate Beckinsale's morning routine has a surprising feature

The star-studded event was attended by celebrities including Billy Porter – who hosted the night wearing an impressive three outfits – along with Winnie Harlow, Kris Jenner, Gillian Anderson, Demi Moore and Gabrielle Union.

While it was a celebratory occasion, there was a sombre mood in the room as the evening was dedicated to the late Virgil Abloh, who died at the age of 41 on Sunday following a secret battle with cancer.

Following the event, Kate was pictured in a second outfit which she had changed into at the after party, which consisted of a white frilled blouse, yellow tartan leggings, a fitted black blazer and chunky black boots.

Kate Beckinsale pulled out all the stops at The Fashion Awards

While the star is based in the US, she has been enjoying every minute of her time in the UK, and even surprised her parents over the weekend.

Kate went to visit her mom and stepfather and didn't tell them that she was coming over, meaning they had the surprise of their lives when she turned up on the doorstep.

The actress hadn't seen them for two years and shared their incredible reaction in a heartfelt video posted on Instagram.

The Hollywood star then changed for after party

Alongside the footage, she wrote: "Surprise successfully executed after two years of not being together ..My mum thought my stepdad was being mugged and thankfully did not seize a poker and strike me ..

"Once we got inside she stopped shrieking and said 'Hecky thump I'm going to have to have a pumpkin seed.' All is well in our world now. So thankful."

