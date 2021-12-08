Kate Garraway puts on smiling display in festive dress for special occasion The GMB star looked gorgeous in red

Kate Garraway put on a brave face on Wednesday evening as she stepped out to attend the "Together At Christmas" Community Carol Service wearing a suitably festive red dress and a fluffy faux fur coat.

The Good Morning Britain presenter took down her face mask to smile for the cameras as she arrived at the grand venue of Westminster Abbey.

Kate wore a figure-skimming red knitted dress and paired it with burgundy knee-high boots along with the most luxurious looking white coat. The perfect winter look for a crisp December evening!

This appearance comes after Kate broke down in tears during Sunday night's edition of Piers Morgan's Life Stories, as she spoke about how she has been coping over the last 13 months whilst her husband Derek Draper continues to recover from the effects of coronavirus at home.

Kate Garraway got dressed up for the occasion

She confessed she feels "lonely" as things are not the same and sometimes, his "presence reminds her of the absence".

Derek, 54, was rushed to hospital in March last year after contracting COVID-19. He spent over a year in hospital before he was finally discharged and able to return home in April 2021 to be cared for by Kate and their children Darcey, 15, and Billy, 12.

Both Kate and Piers also mentioned the phone call the former GMB star had with Derek before interviewing his wife – in which Derek said, "Hello" and, "Thank you".

The star had a candid chat with Piers Morgan

"It's moments like that that make you realise that he is in there," Kate reasoned. "And we've had others - he will turn to me and say, 'I love you'."

No doubt Wednesday's carol concert is an important event for the newsreader as it pays tribute to those who have helped in the face of the pandemic.

The Together At Christmas carol service will be hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge, and supported by The Royal Foundation, to honour the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

We're sure everyone is in for a lovely evening!