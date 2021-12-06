We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Scott turned heads as she arrived at this year's MOBO Awards at The Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry on Sunday.

Looking impeccably stylish, the 37-year-old dressed her toned curves in a chic black Saint Laurent minidress which boasted a crystal-embellished ruffle on the shoulder and a high neck.

WATCH: Alex Scott's most fabulous fashion looks

She finished off the glamorous look with black tights and a pair of coordinating platform heels. With her hair slicked to one side, Alex accentuated her natural beauty with well-defined eyes, a touch of blush and a nude lip.

The 37-year-old often always blows us away with her fashion game, and we were obsessed with her look at the ITV Palooza event last month. She styled a tuxedo-style jacket with an elegant silky co-ord as she arrived at the Royal Festival Hall.

Teaming a strappy satin bralette with high-waisted trousers, Alex looked incredible as she bared her toned midriff in the Emporio Armani set.

Alex at the MOBO Awards on Sunday

Away from the events circuit, Alex hosts BBC One's Football Focus, The One Show, and is now presenting The Tournament. In a recent interview with Stylist, Alex opened up about how she switches off. "I've been trying to find the balance," she said.

"And I find meaning by making sure I take the time to switch off, go for a walk, listen to a podcast or do something with family and friends. It's about having fun away from everything else."

She added: "I think the stigma around talking about your mental health is starting to change. But I can only tell you what my experience is, and every person’s experience will be different.

You can rent this Saint Laurent dress from Front Row London

"So when we talk about mental health, or boxing everyone into the same place, the conversation needs to be different. You won't know what I've experienced in those moments, but it’s about opening it up for everyone."

