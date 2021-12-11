Carrie Underwood's tasseled dress might be her most impressive look yet She definitely knows how to put on a show

Talk about scene-stealer! Carrie Underwood's hours in the gym are paying off if her new photos are anything to go by.

The country singer put on a dazzling display in a silver, tasseled mini dress during her Las Vegas residence, REFLECTION and her legs have never looked so toned.

MORE: Carrie Underwood resembles a Greek goddess in the most fabulous dress

Carrie committed to the bold look as she belted out her hits for a sell-out audience.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes of Carrie Underwood's REFLECTION tour

The sparkly number was spellbinding and when she shared an image of herself on Instagram wearing it, the response was overwhelming.

Fans flocked to find out her workout routine and to compliment her on her voice and her show.

MORE: Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news which saddens fans

MORE: Carrie Underwood's vast $3million 'forever' home has its own lake

There's no doubt she works hard to stay in shape and recently she showed off by completing a planking fitness challenge with absolute ease.

Carrie wowed fans with her costume changes

Carrie didn't even break a sweat as she worked her way through the routine and filmed herself for her fans.

The mom-of-two showed off her very toned physique and strong arm muscles while enduring her daily workout.

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in sparkly black dress and matching hat during Las Vegas show

SEE: Carrie Underwood adds new dates to Las Vegas residency after sell-out performance

While she makes exercise a priority, she admits finding time can be tricky. So she incorporates movement into her day in any way she can.

Carrie's fans wanted to know her workout routine

"I'm a midmorning-workout person. But I weave fitness into my day," she told InStyle. "I always take the stairs, which firms your legs, and at home I'll do lunges as I go from one room to the next.

"No one is judging you in your own house, so why not make chores active?

"I turn it into a game, like if I'm picking up my kids' toys off the floor, I'll do a squat each time I lower myself down. These little moves keep up my energy, especially on days when I can't get in a full workout."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.