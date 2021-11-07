Tess Daly wows Strictly fans in the most unexpected mini dress The TV star wowed viewers in her latest look

Bringing more glitz and glamour to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, Tess Daly stepped out in a sparkly pink dress by Nadine Merabi on Saturday night, and her latest look is so stunning! Presenting the live show alongside her co-star Claudia Winkleman, Tess completed her gorgeous ensemble with a pair of leg-lengthening nude heels.

Coordinating her makeup with the pink hues of her outfit, the TV star rocked a smokey eye with a feline flick, rosy blusher and a soft rose-coloured lip to match. As for her iconic blonde mane, Tess wore her glossy tresses down in a straight style – divine! She accessorised with a pair of The Hoop station earrings.

VIDEO: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

Sharing a snap of her look on Instagram before the show kicked off, Tess wrote: "7 weeks in, and 6 weeks to go! As the competition heats up, who are you rooting for at the half way mark? @bbcstrictly.ds".

Returning to the hit BBC series for week seven, Tess' latest appearance comes after last week's Halloween special, which saw Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima leave the competition.

Tess looked incredible in a sparkly pink mini dress

Keeping viewers at the edge of their seats, the pair went up against Olympian Adam Peaty and his pro partner Katya Jones in the bottom two.

A milestone week, viewers also saw Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice make history as they scored the earliest score of 40 points ever recorded on the show.

Just last week Tess wowed in a black evening gown by 16 Arlington

Donning a black gown with a ruffled bottom by 16 Arlington for the Spooktacular special, Tess accessorised her outfit with rings from Stephen Webster. Changing into a similar mini version for the following results show on Sunday evening, she switched up her floor-length gown for a feathered tuxedo dress by Karen Millen.

Claudia Winkleman looked equally stunning for Halloween as she opted for a sparkly mini dress. The dynamic duo often complement each other on-screen – Tess is regularly styled by James Yardley while Claudia works closely with Sinead McKeefry.

"The girls are great. If they both want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it I'll wear something else...' which is a credit to them. We don't do drama," Sinead told HELLO!.

