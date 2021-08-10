Penelope Cruz's glow is absolutely spell-binding in new picture This is 47?

Penelope Cruz's timeless beauty is, at this point, a pretty well-known fact, something which has been celebrated in Hollywood and was an aspect that even enhanced her Oscar-winning role.

The actress put that beauty on full display when she shared a new picture with her fans, and they all agreed.

Penelope uploaded a photograph to her Instagram that featured her in a black tank and blue jeans, with some gold jewelry accents as well as a belt cinching her in.

Her luscious brown locks were perfectly sculpted and flowed in the wind and her face emanated a sheen that looked absolutely stunning.

The gorgeous shot featuring the colorful accents of the clouds in the sky was part of a campaign she shot with Lancome, for whom she is the brand ambassador.

The actress slayed her fans with her picture for Lancome

"@xavigordo for @lancomeofficial," she simply wrote in the caption, accompanied by her favorite pink flower emoji.

Lancome even shared the post on their own Instagram Story, writing, "our stunning and talented Brand Ambassador."

Fans were in complete awe of the photo and Penelope herself, mostly in complete disbelief of the fact that the Volver actress was 47.

"If perfection was a picture then it would be this picture," one adoring follower commented, with another writing, "What a beauty!!!" A third said, "Absolutely breathtaking!"

The actress has been celebrating a wave of good news lately, as she's been gearing up for the release of two of her films later this year.

Penelope's redhead 'do proved to be quite the transformation

She shared a series of shots from one of her upcoming films, Official Competition, which will be out in theatres this September and will premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Penelope really turned heads when she made her debut as a redhead in the film, sporting massive curls in the Spanish-language comedy opposite Antonio Banderas.

