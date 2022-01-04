Vick Hope turns heads in floral bikini – and she looks flawless The star is has been spending time in Mexico

Vick Hope has bid a sad farewell to her Mexico vacation as the radio presenter headed back to London, but before she left, she shared a jaw-dropping photo.

The BBC Radio One presenter really turned up the heat as she posed in a floral and black bikini on her final day on the sand, showcasing her sensational figure, toned stomach and beautiful legs as she struck a fierce pose. In the caption, she simply wrote: "Y finalmente, hasta luego Mexico," which roughly translates from Spanish to: "And finally, see you later Mexico."

The star also shared other moments from her dream holiday, as she enjoyed drinks with her mum before catching a plane back.

But even when she was back in London, she still made sure to bring her fashion A-game, as the former Strictly star wowed in a slinky white top, a pair of figure-hugging yellow jeans and some white trainers.

Speaking to Your Healthy Living, back when she was still a presenter on the Capital Breakfast show, the star opened about up about how she managed to stay so fit.

"It's often tricky to find time to fit in proper workouts as my schedule is often very erratic, but I carry my gym kit on me at all times," she explained.

The presenter looked flawless

"So, if there's a spare hour in between shoots, shows or meetings, I can pop to the gym, at best for a class, or if there's nothing available then at least a session on the cross trainer or treadmill."

She also revealed her diet, saying she usually eats "an egg white omelette with spinach, fresh tomatoes, sometimes some avocado and some fruit" for breakfast.

For lunches, she either opts for a "sandwich or salad on the go" unless she is on a shoot, where she would help herself to the "finger food" on offer.

As for the evenings, she added: "A typical dinner often consists of fish or prawns with green vegetables or salad, and noodles or cous cous. Stir fries are a pretty common dinner for me as they're quick and easy to make delicious – not a lot can go wrong!"

The star spent some time in Mexico

The 32-year-old isn't the only star to head to Mexico recently as Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright are also enjoying some time there.

On Monday, Michelle shared a snap on her Instagram Stories showcasing the dreamy vista that she was enjoying as Mark headed down to the ocean in a pair of striped swim shorts.

He was also carrying a bag as he walked down the wooden steps and towards the crisp waters.

His loving wife captioned the gorgeous shot with a heart-eyed face emoji.

