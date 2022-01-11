Meadow Walker shares powerful message alongside candid bikini photo Paul Walker's daughter used her platform for an important reason

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker put her platform to good use over the weekend as she shared an important message with her 3.6million followers on Instagram.

The model shared a candid photo of herself walking up the steps, dressed in a bikini.

The picture was accompanied by a powerful message about the importance of protecting women's bodies both online and offline.

VIDEO: Meadow Walker shared an important message alongside a candid bikini photo

She wrote: "Did you know: globally 85% of women have reported witnessing online violence yet tech companies and policymakers continue to look the other way!

"This is why @UNFPA has launched #bodyright; a new ‘copyright’ mark for you to use to demand protection from online violence.

"Head over to the link in their bio to learn more and join us to call for a future where women’s bodies are respected and protected, online and offline."

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has made a name for herself in the fashion world

The 23-year-old's followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "You're such an inspiration, thanks for sharing something so important," while another wrote: "Thanks for speaking out Meadow." A third added: "Thank you for this."

Meadow has made a name for herself in recent years as a model, and has worked for the likes of Givenchy and Stella McCartney.

The star often shares modelling photos on social media, and most recently posted some backstage pictures of herself dressed in various outfits from Stella McCartney's pre-fall collection.

Meadow was born into a famous family, as the daughter of the late Paul Walker. While she is quite private about her personal life, she previously gave an insight into her childhood while talking to Vogue.

Meadow has a fabulous sense of style

She told the publication: "I was quite a tomboy growing up. The way I was raised, especially with my dad, there wasn't a focus on (makeup). We would do boys' activities, roll around in the mud, play soccer and just be crazy."

She added of her father: "I grew up with crystals in the house and I actually have my dad's entire collection, probably more than 30—including massive ones the size of a laptop—in my apartment. I've been putting them out in the moonlight and charging them for as long as I can remember."

