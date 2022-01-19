Sheinelle Jones looks fabulous in metallic mini dress as she reveals proud moment The Today star pushed herself – and the results were well worth it!

Sheinelle Jones has shared an incredibly honest post about her reluctance to travel during the pandemic.

The Today jetted off to Dubai over the weekend but admitted she was incredibly nervous about travelling alone.

However, once she arrived, she was more than proud of herself for overcoming her nerves, and it looked like she had the most amazing time!

VIDEO: Today's Sheinelle Jones opens up about her powerful documentary

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-three shared a series of stunning pictures of herself dressed up for a night out while in Dubai, wearing a metallic mini dress and black boots.

The stylish look was teamed with a gold beaded headband and statement earrings.

Alongside the photos, she wrote: "I'll be honest, I was nervous traveling across the world by myself … especially in this pandemic - there are so many rules and restrictions….. but I pushed through on my own … eventually landing in Dubai - hopping in a car and meeting up with friends. It was totally fine! I'm proud of myself."

Sheinelle Jones looked incredible in a metallic mini dress

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You are a force!" while another wrote: "You look amazing!" A third added: "Wow how exciting! Great pictures and enjoy a special time."

Sheinelle later shared a selection of pictures from her trip, which were the envy of many of her Today co-stars.

Alongside the photos, which included a stunning picture of her posing in the desert, dressed in a pink slip dress, she wrote: "Wow this is an i-phone pic I’ll cherish. About a year ago… we thought it would be cool to plan a girls trip to celebrate Ada's birthday, and to do something special in the midst of a crazy time and personal life challenges.

The Today star has a fabulous sense of style

"We each 'landed' in Dubai with open hearts … and 'left' with our cups overflowing with gratitude and a renewed sense of wonder at our beautiful world and for the gift of life.

"Our days were filled with laughter, grace, kindness from strangers, and *a lot* of dancing. Cheers to sisterhood. Happy Birthday @cherish_august . So… what’s next for '41?'"

Sheinelle with her co-stars Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer

Al Roker was one of the first to reply to the snapshots, writing: "Pretty amazing. Best life," while Jenna Bush Hager wrote: "I'm sort of dead. What is this magic??" Dylan Dreyer added: "Incredible!!"

