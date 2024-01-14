Holly Willoughby is a vision in jaw-dropping sparkly dress for long-awaited comeback

Holly Willoughby is making a major comeback as she graces our screens in her beloved role as the presenter of ITV's Dancing on Ice on Sunday. The appearance marks Holly's TV return after her shock departure from This Morning in October 2023. The star, 42, looked fabulous ahead of her on-screen reunion with old friend and new co-presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Posing in a photo posted to Instagram before the show started, Holly was seen wearing a gorgeous figure-hugging silver Suzanne Neville dress that sparkled like a dream. She styled the low-cut, jaw-dropping piece with simple jewellery and wore her blonde bob loose with smokey eyes and a neutral lip colour.

"Dancing on Ice series 16!… Let’s do this 1 sequin at a time," she penned in the caption, and fans rushed to compliment her, writing: "Incredible," "Absolutely stunning," and: "Let’s go, you goddess!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star surprised fans with her sudden This Morning exit

Holly has been keeping a low profile since last autumn after announcing her shock departure from the popular ITV morning show via an Instagram post. "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning," she wrote. "To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together." She continued: "Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."

The star had experienced a difficult time leading up to her surprise exit as her former co-presenter Philip Schofield's affair with a colleague came to light and a man was charged with planning to kidnap and murder Holly. Now Holly is getting back to what she loves, starting with the new season of Dancing on Ice starring ex-Love Islander and West End star Amber Davies, former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, and S Club 7's Hannah Spearitt.

Take a look at us with five of Holly's most memorable Dancing on Ice looks...

A dramatic black moment © Shutterstock In 2020 Holly wore a dramatic black gown to the show's launch. The piece was a fit and flare style with a corseted bodice and a princess skirt. The strapless gown was made from a black organza with silver beading and a rhinestone-encrusted trim on the torso. Strappy heels peeked out from beneath the dress and she wore a single silver bracelet.



A whimsical blush moment © Shutterstock In 2021 Holly was seen on the show's first episode wearing a stunning light pink plunging ball gown with a sheer organza layer covered in jewels, sparkling beads of different sizes and feathers for a balletic feel. The mother-of-three wore her bob in loose Hollywood waves and her makeup look was rosy in tone to tie into the ethereal aesthetic of the breathtaking gown.

Sunshine yellow © Shutterstock During the seventh episode of the 13th series, the presenter took to the ice in a gorgeous canary yellow gown. The piece featured a fitted corset top with structured panels and twisted shoulder detailing. The gown was figure-hugging to the waist where it fell into a pleated chiffon skirt. A glimpse of her sparkly strappy heels was caught and her hair was styled in undone mermaid waves.



Sequins galore © Shutterstock On last year's season, Holly embraced all the razzle-dazzle and opted for a gown with an hourglass silhouette that was covered in reflective silver sequins. The piece featured a strip of flesh-coloured fabric at the waist which created the effect of a corseted crop top with a Queen Anne neckline and fitted midi skirt. The star wore a coordinating glittery eyeshadow.



Disco girl © Shutterstock Holly channelled a disco aesthetic when she wore this incredible icy blue paillette-covered gown with a delicate lace underlay. The off-the-shoulder piece featured boning on the bodice for structure and a straight skirt. Her pale pink glossy lip complemented the look perfectly and her jewellery was simple – just a pair of dainty daisy earrings were worn.



