Amanda Holden looks unreal in sparkly dress alongside daughter Lexi's famous godfather The BGT star's eldest turned 16

Amanda Holden shared a sweet photo on Friday night in celebration of her daughter Lexi's 16th birthday.

MORE: Amanda Holden looks like a Barbie in bold neon dress

The BGT judge looked gorgeous in a figure-skimming dress as she posed beside her eldest's famous godfather, former F1 star David Coulthard. Clutching a drink in hand, Amanda looked happy and relaxed as she enjoyed a party at her lavish home alongside her husband Chris Hughes and David's girlfriend Sigrid Silversand.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden wows with glamorous transformation

The foursome enjoyed a giggle as they smiled for the camera in honour of Lexi, who marked her special day on 20 January, although the birthday girl was missing from the happy snap.

Captioning the photo, Amanda penned: "Celebrating Lexi's 16th birthday with her godfather @davidcoulthardf1 and his girlfriend @silversando and my lub."

MORE: Amanda Holden celebrates anniversary with husband Chris – see sun-kissed photo

READ: Amanda Holden looks flawless in show-stopping monochromatic dress

Amanda pulled out all the stops for the party, revealing she had called in professional cocktail makers to man her home bar and a chef to cater the event.

Amanda looked gorgeous for her house party

Last week, the TV star marked Lexi's birthday by proudly sharing a new snapshot of her firstborn – and it caused quite a stir.

The striking image showed Lexi wearing a blue sequinned top and looking over her shoulder with a small smile. Her long blonde hair had been left loose and she accessorised with several gold bracelets and rings.

"Happy sweet 16 to our beautiful Lexi from Mama and Dada who love you so much!" Amanda captioned the candid image.

Amanda shared a beautiful photo of daughter Lexi to mark her birthday

Fans were quick to react with a huge number commenting on Lexi's beauty. "She's beautiful," wrote Sadie Frost, while Stacey Dooley echoed: "So stuns!"

"Total Mini-Me! Congratulations!" another fan wrote, as a fourth remarked: "Happy birthday Lexi. Can't believe how grown up she is Amanda. Stunning x." "OMG - supermodel!!" a fifth said.

Alongside Lexi, Amanda and Chris share nine-year-old Hollie. The couple have been happily married since December 2008 when they tied the knot at Babington House in Somerset.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.