The daughter of the late Paul Walker looked flawless as she posed in a tiny white two-piece while standing in a doorway for a bathroom selfie. Meadow's bikini featured a long bow dangling down toward her navel, while the matching string bottoms highlighted her trim waist and long, lean legs.

She wore her dark hair in natural waves and appeared to be makeup-free, accessorizing with a simple colorful bracelet on her wrist.

The 23-year-old disabled the comments underneath her photo, but it received plenty of 'likes' from her 3.6million followers.

Meadow has taken the modeling world by storm and was last seen strutting down the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week.

Meadow looked gorgeous in her bikini

She wore a structured black suit with cut-outs across her hips created by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture by Glenn Martens for the spring 2022 show.

The busy start to her year comes after she was walked down the aisle by her dad's former Fast & Furious co-star – and Meadow's godfather – Vin Diesel in October, eight years after her father's tragic death.

Meadow and her now-husband Louis Thornton-Allan wed in the Dominican Republic in front of an intimate group of family and friends due to travel restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Meadow is a rising star in the modeling world

"The pandemic impacted our plans," Meadow told Vogue. "Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions."

Vin has remained a constant presence in Meadow's life since her father's death, and he even named his baby daughter Pauline after the late actor – with the 54-year-old later explaining his decision in an interview with NBC's Today.

"There's no other person that I'm thinking about as I'm cutting this umbilical cord," he said. "I knew he was there, and it felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my memory, a part of my world."

