Tess Daly stuns in black top in romantic snap with husband Vernon Kay The couple married in 2003

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have been married for over a decade, and the happy couple still know how to treat each other and have a laugh.

And on Thursday, the Strictly Come Dancing host proved this as she reminisced about a romantic night in with her husband, but also made a small joke at his expense. Tess looked mesmerising in a shoulderless black top that she had paired with some white trousers and a cloth belt. Meanwhile, her husband looked very handsome in a striped and spotted top. The couple were joined by a surprise visitor in the second snap, as the family dog jumped up onto their laps.

Tess Daly gives followers a tour of her kitchen

In the caption, Tess cracked a small joke, as she teased: "An oldie but goodie (the photo…not Vern)," and added a crying with laughter emoji.

But despite the star's funny caption, many of her followers found themselves caught up in the romance of the photo.

Close friends Claudia Winkleman and Amanda Holden posted strings of heart emojis, as did Almost Never star Tillie Amartey.

Another fan complimented: "You guys are so cute!" while a different one posted: "Love it! Power couple."

Tess shared the beautiful throwback clip

The couple regularly treat each other to date nights and days out, and last week they headed out to Longleat Safari Park with their daughters, Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 12.

The couple rarely share photos of their daughters online, and while they were partially visible in the photo, they were mostly obscured by Tess and Vernon's heads.

Tess and Vernon looked thrilled to be out and about, with Vernon rocking a grey hat and blue jacket while Tess looked stunning in a black puffer jacket with a grey top and jeans. She also accessorised with the most eye-catching necklace.

And it wasn't just family shots that Tess shared, as she also posted snaps from the safari including some stunning photos of a deer, some giraffes, and a cheetah.

Tess and Vernon have been married since 2003

"Just a little family trip to the safari park with @VernonKay and the girls before back to school on Monday," she shared, alongside a tiger and yellow heart emoji.

Fans fell in love with the gorgeous photos, with one writing: "Fab pictures," and a second added: "Beautiful family."

A third complimented the star's husband, responding: "Vernon looks like in the days when he was a model xx," while a fourth joked about how incognito Tess' children were as they jested: "Are they in the boot?"

