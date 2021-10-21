We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford is a fashion icon, and on Thursday the This Morning presenter left fans stunned as she styled out a gorgeous leather aviator jacket from her QVC range.

DISCOVER: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have very conflicting views about alcohol

The star took to Instagram to show off the daring look, and teased its release later on in the day. Standing in her garden, she enthused: "Hello everybody, I just wanted to let you know that my aviator jacket is finally here, at last. I've been talking about it for so long and here it is. So, it's your classic aviator style, but with just a few little Ruth Langsford twists."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford looks gorgeous in stunning aviator jacket

Describing the jacket, she explained: "It's a very high-grade faux leather, so it's beautifully soft and supple and it's got lots of stretch in it. Then you've got this gorgeous deep-pile faux fur collar and the cuffs and the hem.

MORE: Ruth Langsford rocks high street dress for Loose Women return - and looks amazing

READ: Ruth Langsford has the cheekiest response to husband Eamonn Holmes' latest post

"The whole jacket is fur-lined so it's really cosy. Longer lined, of course, so for you ladies who don't like the short biker jackets this one might be for you. It's really high-quality. I've got in black, I've got it in a beautiful rich burgundy, a deep chocolate and a gorgeous mutual mink colour."

In her caption, she continued raving about the jacket, as she wrote: "IT'S HERE AT LAST!! So excited to bring you the latest addition to my fashion range @qvcuk ….my gorgeous Aviator jacket…I've been telling you about it for ages and here it is!

"Launching tonight at 7.00 pm on @qvcuk but it's on the website now if you want to take a look….click on the Linktree in my bio To see all the colours look on my stories."

Ruth looked stunning in the jacket

Unsurprisingly, fans immediately fell in love with the divine look, as one said: "Wow wow this is super cool, look at you in that!!"

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' grand dining room belongs in Hollywood

SEE: Ruth Langsford makes a statement in unique shirt - and it's so flattering

Another added: "Love it, you always look so amazing," and a third complimented: "That's gorgeous, looks so soft and comfy."

The star's jacket will shortly be available on QVC, and it's already been discounted down to £99.96 from an original price of £130.

Ruth Langsford Faux Fur Lined Aviator Jacket, £99.96, QVC

Earlier this week, Ruth thrilled Loose Women viewers when she presented the show in a fashionable emerald-green blazer. She paired the item with a leopard camisole, smart black trousers and matching leopard heels.

Sharing the look with her loyal followers, the star wrote: "Jacket & trouser combo for @loosewomen today…Emerald Green jacket (love this colour!) by @marksandspencer Trousers @hobbslondon Animal print camisole top @mintvelvet Animal print court shoes @nextofficial (old) Styled by @mothershoppers".

Fans rushed to comment on the outfit, with one gushing: "The colour of the jacket is stunning on you," while another added: "Looking beautiful as always Ruth".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.