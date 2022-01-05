Molly-Mae Hague's £2k coat worn in New York with Tommy is yours for just £50 on ASOS

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Molly-Mae Hague is living the dream after being whisked away to New York on a surprise trip by her boyfriend Tommy Fury - and her winter wardrobe is every Gossip Girl fan's dream.

The 22-year-old star, who shot to fame after falling in love with Tommy on Love Island in 2019, has posted several snippets of her trip stateside, posing in an oversized brown teddy coat from Max Mara. Retailing for £2,105, Molly-Mae's ultra cosy coat is made from a blend of camel hair and silk - the ultimate luxury.

Taking to Instagram to share a moment from her New York travels, the YouTube star posed outside WholeFoods in Manhattan wearing a rollneck cream knit jumper, cream cargo pants, chunky Prada boots and her iconic teddy coat layered with a quilted Chanel handbag.

"Time to drag my bf round the shops", wrote Molly, who styled her signature icy blonde hair into a claw clip.

Molly-Mae rocked her iconic brown teddy coat in Manhattan on Monday

Love Molly's fit but can't justify the price tag? We've found the ultimate dupe available on ASOS for just £47. Trust us, you'll hardly be able to tell the difference.

Fans will need to be quick to snap up the longline coat, which is only available in limited sizes. If you're not fast enough - we're also loving this chocolate brown alternative shoppable on PrettyLittleThing.

MOLLY-MAE'S LOOK: Teddy Coat, £2,105, Max Mara

I Saw It First Teddy Coat, £47, ASOS

Chocolate Premium Teddy Borg Coat, £58, PrettyLittleThing

Molly-Mae and Tommy's trip to New York has sparked a major reaction amongst fans who are convinced the duo have secretly got engaged during their romantic city break.

Concealing her left hand in the pocket of her Max Mara coat in her latest photo, fans rushed to the comments of Molly-Mae's post to fuel their excited speculation.

"Every time she posts I look for a ring," wrote one fan, while another penned: "Is there an engagement ring on that finger!!!".

Fans are convinced Tommy and Molly-Mae are engaged

A third fan wrote: "Hiding that left hand [heart eye emoji]".

Engaged or not, there's no denying Molly and Tommy's trip stateside has been one to remember. Now, time to add that coat to our basket…

