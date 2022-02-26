Louise Redknapp commands attention in beautiful ensemble for night out The former Eternal singer has a great sense of style

Louise Redknapp has one killer sense of style, and she proved that on Friday as she headed for a night out on the town in a glamorous get-up.

The star headed out with friends and she looked amazing in an all black jumpsuit that she topped off with a dazzling with fur shawl that she wore over her shoulders to keep warm during the cold February nights. She also brought with her an eye-catching clutch bag that featured a green and red geometric pattern down it.

The former Eternal singer shared some selfies alongside friends, showing that she had discarded her coat and bag as they ate their meal – some delicious looking sushi.

But Louise had a little bit of an apology to issue to her 737,000 followers, as she forgot to get many snapshots of the food, only able to capture one sushi roll and a bowl of wasabi as her final photos.

"Friday night dinner… forgot to get pictures of the dinner," she joked in her caption.

The singer looked so glamorous in her outfit

But her fans were wowed with the beautiful photos that she shared from her night out, as one enthused: "You look gorgeous," and another added: "Nice photo."

A third follower was impressed by the star's blonde highlights, as they teased: "Blondes do it best," while a fourth commented: "Stunning Lou."

Many more posted strings of flame emojis as Louise's flawless look blew them away.

Last week, the star looked divine in a turquoise hoodie, black jeans and matching strappy heels, as she highlighted her new range for Peacocks.

She enjoyed a night out with friends

She struck a sultry pose in the photo, looking down at the ground with one hand in her pocket, while gently lifting one of her legs to rest on the plain wall behind her.

She had her hair loosely styled, with some strands going into her hoodie, while a few loose ones fell down past her shoulders.

In her caption she shared her joy that the weekend had finally arrived, as she enthused: "The weekend is here.

"Check out my 'Weekend Edit' with @peacocks_fashion available in store and online now. Love this oversized hoody which is available in a number of different colours xxx."

