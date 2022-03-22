Holly Willoughby's amazing dressing room in her house revealed - wow

Holly Willoughby always entrances us - from her hair, to her never-ending wardrobe, we can't get enough of the stylish star.

Holly's much-loved Wylde Moon website is a great way to keep up with This Morning star; she shares some of her very best beauty and style tips each month. We noticed for her latest edition, the fashion segment, written by her stylist Danielle Whiteman, shows the star posing for a selfie in her dressing room, before she headed out to party.

The mother-of-three's dressing room features a fabulously stylish mirror, complete with circular edges, and although she's blurred out the rest of the room a little, you can see it's decorated in white, with a slimline chest of drawers on show, and a rails of clothes lined up. It's very Kardashian-esque and we're obsessed!

The frock Holly was wearing was of the rainbow variety, and she rocked at a Studio 54-themed bash earlier this month.

Check out Holly's dressing room!

The 41-year-old presenter looked unbelievable in a multicoloured halterneck number, with a cheeky thigh-high split running up the left leg. The soirée was held at London private members' club Annabel's, and she attended alongside her husband Dan Baldwin.

Holly looked stunning in sequins

The beautiful dress she rocked was accessorised with an eye-catching, salmon pink feathered shrug, adding to the 1970s New York club vibe. Holly added a towering pair of blue sparkly platform shoes and some oversized, diamanté embellished shades.

Dressing in colourful shades has fast become one of the best ways to lift your mood, and Holly's stylist Danielle couldn't agree more. She remarked: "If you’re with me in thinking this has been the longest winter and looking forward to sunnier days, Spring is finally springing and it’s time to embrace the more joyous side of fashion with some mood-boosting colour. Sometimes, the simple addition of a pop of colour, really can do wonders for your mood, particularly in these times of heightened anxiety."

