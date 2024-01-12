Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain lead the best dressed at National Board Of Review Awards Gala

New York City's iconic Cipriani 42nd Street was a showcase of sartorial splendor and cinematic celebration during the National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala. A constellation of stars descended, but none shone quite as brightly as Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain.
Anne Hathaway
Anne, the perennial fashionista, stunned the assembly in her shimmering black gown that masterfully balanced elegance and allure. The 41-year-old’s ensemble was an homage to timeless Hollywood glamour.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica, at 46, radiated in a magenta masterpiece, a sartorial expression of boldness and beauty. The gown, with its bustier top and flowing skirt, was a triumph of design, and her multi-color diamond tennis necklace was the perfect complement, adding just the right amount of sparkle to her look.
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth looked chic in a white cropped blazer and black velvet maxi skirt.
Laura Linney
Laura Linney wore a dramatic black dress with statement sleeves.
Bradley Cooper
Bradley looked dapper in a navy tuxedo, was among the luminaries adding their own unique brand of elegance to the evening.
Mark Ruffalo
Mark, honored as 'Best Supporting Actor' for Poor Things, was accompanied by his wife, Sunrise Coigney, who dazzled in a red silk gown.
Michael J Fox
Michael and his wife Tracy Pollan made a heartfelt appearance, showcasing their enduring partnership both on and off the red carpet.
Zac Efron
Zac Efron brought a pop of color with his blue velvet suit