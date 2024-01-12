Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain lead the best dressed at National Board Of Review Awards Gala
Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain led the best-dressed

Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
New York City's iconic Cipriani 42nd Street was a showcase of sartorial splendor and cinematic celebration during the National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala. A constellation of stars descended, but none shone quite as brightly as Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway© Gotham

Anne, the perennial fashionista, stunned the assembly in her shimmering black gown that masterfully balanced elegance and allure. The 41-year-old’s ensemble was an homage to timeless Hollywood glamour.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain© Gotham

Jessica, at 46, radiated in a magenta masterpiece, a sartorial expression of boldness and beauty. The gown, with its bustier top and flowing skirt, was a triumph of design, and her multi-color diamond tennis necklace was the perfect complement, adding just the right amount of sparkle to her look.

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen© Gotham

Elizabeth looked chic in a white cropped blazer and black velvet maxi skirt.

Laura Linney

Laura Linney© Cindy Ord

Laura Linney wore a dramatic black dress with statement sleeves. 

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper© Taylor Hill

Bradley looked dapper in a navy tuxedo, was among the luminaries adding their own unique brand of elegance to the evening.

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo© Gotham

Mark, honored as 'Best Supporting Actor' for Poor Things, was accompanied by his wife, Sunrise Coigney, who dazzled in a red silk gown.

Michael J Fox

Michael J Fox© Dimitrios Kambouris

Michael and his wife Tracy Pollan made a heartfelt appearance, showcasing their enduring partnership both on and off the red carpet. 

Zac Efron

Zac Efron© Gotham

Zac Efron brought a pop of color with his blue velvet suit

