Alex Jones looks stylish and slick in fitted power suit The One Show host shared an unseen photo of her daughter Annie...

The One Show fans were delighted on Sunday when presenter Alex Jones lit up their Instagram feeds with a heartwarming photo of her mum and dad cradling her seven-month-old baby, Annie.

Marking Mother's Day with a sweet family post dedicated to her mum Mary, the 45-year-old presenter looked incredible as she posed alongside her parents in a slick black power suit. Rocking a stylish black blazer and matching high-waisted trousers, Alex cut a seriously glamorous figure in the chic monochrome ensemble.

Alex styled her tuxedo jacket with a relaxed white shirt, serving the ultimate understated fashion statement. The Welsh presenter styled her signature brown tresses in loose curls, adding a rosy red lip, a lashing of mascara and a warm golden bronzer to complete her glowy beauty look.

"There she is! Mary the amazing! Best mam and best Gu. Xxx," Alex captioned her post, using the sweet Welsh name "Gu", meaning grandmother.

Alex looked incredible next to her parents and baby Annie

Fans were quick to comment on Alex's heartfelt tribute, likening the star's ageless radiance to her mother's gorgeous glow. "Easy to see how you are going to look when you reach your Mum's age Alex. You two are very alike. Happy Mother's Day to you both xx," penned one fan.

"You’re so like your mum! Hope you had a lovely Mother’s Day," added another, while a third quipped: "Your Mum's trousers are fab!"

Alex may have brought the glamour with an all-black outfit, but her mum was all about the colour as she donned electric yellow trousers and a blue knit jumper in the adorable snap.

It's been quite the week for Alex, who was pictured on co-presenter Rylan Clark's Instagram Stories over the weekend. Alex was elegantly sliding down a pole, wearing a fabulous pink top and white jeans.

Alex gave birth to baby Annie in September 2021

Rylan wrote, "She's a natural" with tons of laughing emojis – we couldn't agree more. Alex quickly set the record straight as she too took to her stories filming the ITV star also having a go at pole dancing.

The 45-year-old wrote, "An actual natural" and also captured the former X-Factor contestant's "big finish" and it was pretty impressive.

