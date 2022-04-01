Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell wows This Morning viewers in bright pink Zara suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alexandra Mardell rocked a gorgeous bright pink Zara suit on Friday whilst speaking on This Morning about her departure from Coronation Street.

The star, whose final appearance playing Emma Brooker will air next week, sat down with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary wearing her pretty in pink Zara ensemble that left viewers keen for the details.

Alexandra teamed her Zara suit with a TK Maxx white T-shirt and trainers

Alexandra looked striking in her bright pink suit, which she partnered with a white tee with ‘Remember to smile’ print across the front. The look was perfectly accessorised with a pair of white trainers, silver hoops and a dainty necklace to finish the effortlessly chic ensemble.

Alexandra took to Instagram to share the look, captioning the post “Suited and booted ‘This morning’... Styled by moi!”

Viewers were quick to share the love for the star and her outfit. "Perfect look! Gorgeous woman!" One wrote. Alexandra’s Coronation Street co-stars were quick to follow with their support. Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy Barlow, wrote "Pretty and pink", followed by actress, and former Strictly Come Dancing star Kate McGylnn who added "Love this lewkkk."

Ready to recreate the look? The Zara suit may be low in stock, but luckily we’ve found the perfect alternative from Warehouse to get your hands on now.

Satin longline blazer, £48.30, Warehouse. Suit trousers, £34.30, Warehouse

The satin suit jacket is currently on sale at Warehouse for £48.30, along with the discounted trousers at £34.30. If you don't want to miss out, you'll need to hurry.

Pair the flattering pink suit with heels or trainers to dress up or down, offering a vibrant ensemble that will have heads turning.

We hope to see Alexandra on our screens again soon with another refreshing look.

