Gemma Atkinson shows off stunning hair transformation – fans react

Gemma Atkinson treated herself to a trip to Emily Rose Monk's hair salon in Manchester and wasted no time in showing her fans the result.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning she shared two gorgeous selfies showing her new short hair and bangs and wrote: "New hair day! Courtesy of @emilyrosemonkhair emilyrosemonkhair (I wasn't sure if the cool kids look serious or smile so did both)."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson reveals cover of second fitness book

Friends and fans of the presenter were quick to react and share their approval of her new look.

Goof friend Steph McGovern said: "Oh yes! I love this," followed by a red heart emoji, whilst fiancé Gorka Marquez's former Strictly partner Katie McGlynn simply added a heart eyes emojis.

Gemma showed off her new hair on Thursday

"Cutie," remarked Karen Hauer, whilst John Whaite wrote: "So beautiful."

Her followers were as complimentary, telling the mother-of-one that the style "really suits you" and that she looks "stunning as ever".

Gemma, 35, usually visits the salon every two months, and earlier this summer she made the decision to go "blonder and shorter".

At the time, the radio star shared a picture of herself at the salon and captioned it: "Could I BE wearing any more foils?! @emilyrosemonksalon Blonder and shorter is about to go down!"

The star visited Emily Rose Monk's hair salon in Manchester

The 36-year-old's new look couldn't come at a better time. Gemma is in a celebratory mood this month after revealing the much-anticipated cover of her new fitness book and it features none other than her adorable little girl, Mia.

The fitness guru and former Strictly Come Dancing star, who shares her daughter with husband-to-be Gorka, is pictured carrying and embracing her two-year-old as she beams for the camera.

The Ultimate Body Plan for New Mums is the second fitness and recipe book from Gemma and will be released in April 2022.