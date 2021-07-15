Gemma Atkinson stuns in white bikini for romantic staycation

Like so many of us this year, former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Gemma Atkinson is opting for a staycation with her fiancé Gorka Marquez and their two-year-old daughter, Mia.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson recounts emotional heartache to support good cause

The actress uploaded two snaps to her Instagram Feed on Friday, one a throwback post showing her and Gorka at their dream holiday destination, and the second showing them on their staycation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gorka Marquez's gift for Gemma Atkinson leaves fans in hysterics

In her second snap, Gemma stunned in a white bikini as she cuddled up to Gorka. She looked amazing in the white bikini top, that she matched with striped bikini bottoms.

The couple's hands were interlocked as they smiled at the camera. "Usually heading off to our favourite hotel in Tenerife at this time," she explained.

"This year it's a staycation at home. "We've got the sun though, got the paddling pool and got the Gin so we're good! Two weeks off work! Frooooom NOW!"

Her fiancé jokingly responded to her post, as he jested: "Yeah!!! I can't wait at least we got the palm hahah."

The couple will be enjoying a romantic staycation

Fans hoped that the loved-up pair would have a wonderful time, as one wrote: "Happy stay home hols. Love Tenerife miss not going."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson calls on fans for reassurance on her parenting of two-year-old Mia

MORE: Gemma Atkinson's embarrassing tattoo regret leaves fans with questions

A second said: "You look so well enjoy your time together," while friend Steph McGovern commented: "Have fun you gorgeous things!!"

The family of three look set to have an amazing staycation, but earlier this month Gemma was left a little confused by a romantic tribute her fiancé left her.

The star uploaded a candid shot of Gemma enjoying a cool beverage in the sun, and left an incredibly sweet message for her.

"Just because I love you and I am so grateful to have you in my life," he wrote. "Thanks for be the best mum, the coolest and funniest fiancée and the best mate I could ever have."

The pair will be joined by their two-year-old daughter

He then added: "Ps: We don’t have Photos together @glouiseatkinson." However, Gemma was left questioning his sudden sense of appreciation as she jokingly remarked: "How you broken something???" [sic]

Many followers commented underneath the sweet post, with one writing: "You two are perfect together." Another stated: "She's a beaut, you're a lovely couple." A third post read: "Ah that's so lovely Gorka. You are a real gem."

Just days before, Gemma asked fans if she should wind him up after Gorka's national football team Spain lost on Italy in the Euro semi-final.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson wows with fabulous hair makeover

She videoed herself in bed with him sitting there, and teased: "Football's coming home".

The pro dancer looked pretty unimpressed, with Gemma adding the caption: "Proper snide." But given the result between England and Italy, Gorka may have been left with the last laugh.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.