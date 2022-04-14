Emmerdale's Paige Sandhu wows in bold River Island shorts and blazer - see photos!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Emmerdale's Paige Sandhu stunned viewers with her bold outfit choice on Thursday morning's episode of Lorraine, discussing her dramatic exit from the soap.

The star sat down with Christine Lampard, sharing that a "big secret" will be revealed on Thursday night's show as her final episode playing Meena Jutla is aired. The 25-year-old actress looked radiant, wearing a River Island blazer and shorts co-ord in a gorgeous vibrant yellow.

Paige paired her suit with a black top and matching heels

She teamed the suit with a contrasting black top and black strappy heels. Accessorised perfectly, Paige wore a gorgeous gold statement necklace and gold earrings to complete the ensemble. And we're obsessed.

Letting the bold outfit do the talking, the actress opted for a soft-glam makeup look, wearing her hair in loose curls in a half-up style to finish.

Want to get the look? Thankfully, we've found the River Island co-ord - and it's in stock.

Oversized blazer, £65 and matching shorts, £35, River Island

The oversized blazer partners perfectly with the tailored high-waisted shorts, each finished with buttoned detailing. Team with a plain t-shirt and trainers for a gorgeous everyday look, or opt for a pair of heels for an effortlessly glam ensemble.

If you want to turn heads, this suit is definitely for you - and it's perfect for spring!

