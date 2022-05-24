Jennifer Connelly sports most fabulous footwear during appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan The Top Gun actress turned heads

Jennifer Connelly was flying high when it came to her fashion on Tuesday and left fans buzzing over her choice of clothing.

The actress was making an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan and oozed confidence as she rocked up in a black mini-skirt, cropped sweater and the most amazing pair of boots.

Jennifer gave her outfit more than a pop of color with the bright, red, knee high footwear complete with a chunky platform heel.

The show shared clips of her appearance on Instagram and viewers were falling over themselves to find out where they were from.

"LOVE THOSE RED BOOTS," wrote one, while another added: "Those boots," and many more said they adore the actress.

Jennifer is starring alongside Tom Cruise in the highly-anticipated Top Gun sequel and recently spoke about what it was like taking to the skies with him - for real!

Jennifer wowed with her outfit and fans adored her boots

"He did pilot the plane," she told Den of Geek of the surreal moment when they took flight. "It's a very small plane, so it's just the two of us in there and it was an amazing experience.

"He's so good at so many things, and of course he was also an excellent pilot, so I was able to just sort of relax and enjoy that extraordinary experience while knowing that he was flying."

She was even his wingman during some stomach-turning acrobatics.

Kelly and Ryan approved of her attire too

"We did do some aerobatic maneuvers," she confessed. "We did passes underneath the jet that was filming us, formation flying, that kind of thing."

Jennifer then added: "We were flying over the tops of canyons, and it was pretty beautiful. We took off at dawn, and it's beautiful being out in the desert with that view, especially at sunrise."

