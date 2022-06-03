Jesy Nelson drives fans wild as she poses in her underwear The former Little Mix singer looked divine!

Jesy Nelson has been consistently wowing her fans with her looks since she left Little Mix, and her latest definitely captured their attention.

The singer posed inside her home, which contains a wooden staircase, in a red shirt and a red pair of knickers as she sultrily stared at the camera. The snaps also showed off her incredibly toned legs, as she rocked the brightest shade of red for her lipstick to go with her colour combination. She also shared a small clip where she playfully gazed into the camera, before adopting a playful face for the final shot.

WATCH: Jesy Nelson has fans doing a double-take after hair transformation

Her gorgeous blonde curls obscured most of her face as they cascaded down past her shoulders.

"I'll be loyal to only you….," she captioned the show-stopping post and fans immediately went wild.

One enthused: "YOU ARE SEXY MISS NELSON," while a second added: "YOUR BEAUTY IS NEXT LEVEL," and a third simply said: "DECEASED."

A fourth posted: "Hottest woman ever," while a fifth stunned fan commented: "OKAY LYRICS AND BREATHTAKING PICS."

Jesy playfully teased the camera

Many others thought that the singer was hinting at lyrics for future songs, while others were left speechless and posted strings of heart and flame emojis.

Last month, the star posted several images on Instagram of herself from a photoshoot, and she left very little to the imagination, rocking a semi-sheer pink chiffon robe with faux fur trim and some lacy white underwear.

Jesy pulled several seductive poses while lounging on a kitchen countertop. In one image, she twirled a piece of bubblegum from her mouth to her finger, and in another, she licked chocolate off a spoon.

The star also showed off her toned legs

Alongside the array of photos, she wrote: "I want my cake extra icing ima eat it too," before listing the creative team behind the sweet-inspired shoot.

Fans could barely contain themselves as they rushed to the comment section to share their amazement over her seductive photos.

"You are unreal, I'm in love!" gushed one fan. A second said: "I'm literally obsessed!" A third added: "OMG Jesy, look at you!" Others were left speechless and could only comment with flame and heart-eyes emojis.

