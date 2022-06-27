Glastonbury took place at the weekend and it's been epic! The iconic festival began on Wednesday, June 22 and ended on Sunday, June 26. After two years of Covid cancellations, this year was particularly special as the last full event was in 2019.

READ: 17 Celebrity outfits you might have missed from Glastonbury 2022

If there's one thing we love at HELLO!, it's fashion spotting and so many of the acts were looking particularly chic, from Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen to Diana Ross.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Glastonbury 2022: What to expect

Did you see former TOWIE star Megan McKenna? The Essex-born singer rocked a plethora of outfits, including an amazing metallic bandeau dress that looked really expensive. She wore it in two colours, pink and blue, and it really made her stand out, particularly as she teamed it with matching knee-high boots.

MORE: Royals at Glastonbury! Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, & more

So you can imagine our surprise when we discovered her frock was actually from Primark. And what's more, it cost just £9! We call that the bargain of the year, don't you think? It's in store now, so be sure to check next time you go in.

Megan looked incredible in her Primark dress...

One of Megan's most famous songs is called 'High Heeled Shoes' and the 29-year-old told the Lancashire Times she unsurprisingly has lots of pairs. "I have a lot of high heels. Though I have got a lot of trainers too that I tend to wear through the week, I love my casual wear, though I do wear my heels at the weekends."

...Which also comes in pink!

READ: Megan McKenna stuns in eye-catching printed wrap dress while appearing on Lorraine

In Megan's house, she has a jaw-dropping closet that looks as if it could be on The Kardashians. Sharing a snapshot of the space in all its glory recently, the star said: "I had the amazing @styledbylaurenl come to my house, she cleansed, organised and created fresh new outfits leaving me with a sustainable capsule wardrobe that I will actually wear!!! Thank you so much, she is a dream. Check her out. It is NEEDED."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.