Megan McKenna redecorates stylish home in lead-up to Christmas

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, The X Factor: Celebrity winner Megan McKenna says her Christmas wish has already come true. "There's nothing on my Christmas list because I have kind of got my wish already," the singer, songwriter and former reality TV star tells HELLO! about winning a recording contract with Simon Cowell's label Syco. "This is something I've wanted my whole life, so I'd rather be giving than receiving gifts. I'm definitely going to spoil my family this year."

She tells the magazine that she has decorated her Essex home with sparkling flamingos and hues of pink and rainbow colours in preparation for celebrating the big day with her parents, siblings and grandmother. "I've decorated it in pinks and rainbow colours, and I've made one room really cool and quirky with sparkling flamingos. My mum is the best cook ever so she will be doing dinner."

And there will be hardly any partying at all over the festive season. "I have completely cut out the partying but if there's a celebration I'll have a little cocktail. The only time I've been out recently is when I won The X Factor. That was worth celebrating."

She's putting the explosive outbursts that characterised her reality TV past behind her, telling HELLO!: "People need to remember that a lot of my growing up was done on camera. I was young, a little bit silly and unhappy, and now I've grown up so much and I'm doing something I love." Looking ahead to 2020, she adds: "I've got big plans and I couldn't be happier."

