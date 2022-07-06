Jennifer Lopez celebrates musical anniversary at the beach in a bikini and cut-offs The On the Floor singer is marking one year

Jennifer Lopez had some great news to share with fans after the Fourth of July weekend came to an end, and it had to do with her music.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories to share that her song Cambia El Paso, which became a fan favorite soon after release, is now one year old.

She included a photograph of herself from the music video, featuring her reclining on the beach with the water dashing at her.

Jennifer wore a bejeweled silver bikini top, paired with denim cut-off shorts as her hair fell to her shoulders and she flexed her very toned abs.

"One Year of #CambiaElPaso," she simply captioned her photo, celebrating the milestone anniversary for the tune that also features Puerto Rican rapper-singer Rauw Alejandro.

It certainly has been quite an eventful year since then for JLo, releasing a documentary on her legendary Superbowl Halftime Show and getting engaged to former fiancé Ben Affleck once again.

Jennifer shared a beach throwback to celebrate one year since her song came out

However, there's a lot more to come for the superstar, and she gave fans a tease of what was to drop in a particularly summer-friendly way.

The singer shared a new Instagram Reel that featured a compilation of her previous music videos, most prominently a remix of her single Booty with Iggy Azalea.

She even danced around in an orange swimsuit for part of the clip, teasing that something was in the works, playing on words with "Booty" and "JLo Beauty," her own beauty brand.

Jennifer tagged her photos with the hashtags "SummerOfBooty" and "SomethingIsComing," and her fans were quickly left in frenzied anticipation.

The singer teased that something was in the works this summer

"MAMA I LOVE YOU I CAN'T WAIT FOR EVERYTHING," one commented, with another saying: "JLo let's ride!!!" A third also wrote: "Always glowing with you."

