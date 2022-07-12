Camila Cabello relaxes by the beach in bold animal-print bikini The Havana singer's chasing the sun

Camila Cabello is making the best of hot girl summer, spending her day by the beach and showing off her eye-catching ensemble.

The singer shared photographs of herself by the water posing in an electrifying string bikini comprising a yellow and black tiger-print.

She had her hair tied up as she pulled off a few playful poses, finishing off her look with a pair of sunglasses and a "Pisces" gold chain.

Her fans were immediately left stunned by her shots, with many of them simply reacting with heart and flame emojis galore.

"I JUST FELL OVER," one quipped, with another saying: "Love love love," and a third writing: "Beautiful, you are a queen."

The Havana performer has spent more time by the beach as she's been able to spend time with family back home in Miami.

Camilla went for a eye-popping bikini for a day in the sun

She opened up to Cosmopolitan UK about her experience surrounding being filmed by the paparazzi wherever she was, even on the beach when in a swimsuit.

"There are varying degrees of discomfort [with fame]. The beach thing, paparazzi stuff and people filming me, is really uncomfortable,’ she said.

"I was in the ocean and there were six [photographers] four feet away from me," she said of an incident that took place in Miami. "It was so wrong and just weird.

"[But] I adjust. I don't go to those places any more or put myself in vulnerable situations like that. It's fine, I don't feel like people are going to be interested in my body forever."

Camila further discussed the response she received after she tweeted about photoshop and unreal body standards for women. "I think it sparks up an interesting conversation, even among people that know me.

The singer opened up to Cosmopolitan about her move back home

"I would have been glad to see someone post something like that. Especially if they looked amazing in a picture, to be like, oh, thank god, you didn't just eat three bowls of pasta and then look like that, you know? Sometimes, that's what we think and that's not actually true."

