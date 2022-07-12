Helen Flanagan looks sensational in stunning bikini during sun-soaked trip The former Coronation Street star enjoyed the summer heat

Helen Flanagan has made sure to make the most out of the heatwave that is hitting the United Kingdom as she headed off to a nearby spring.

The star shared a couple of photos of her outside excursion with her son, Charlie, one, and she looked simply stunning in a barely-there turquoise bikini. In one snap, the actress posed in the tiny bikini as she sat on a black towel with the letter 'H' embroidered onto it, and with her son sat nearly out of shot. In the other, she showed off more of their wooded surroundings as she attempted to embarrass him with some dance moves.

The mum-of-three showed off her best moves as she shimmied from side to side, before tickling her young son, who wore a snazzy pair of shorts.

And it was clear that Charlie wasn't going to be bored during their day out, as Helen had brought some of his favourite toys along for their trip out.

"Uncool mummy dancing, but he likes it," she captioned the video, adding a crying with laughter, heart-eyed face and blue heart emoji.

Helen stunned with her swimwear

Earlier this month, the blonde beauty shared a throwback from her recent Italian holiday on a Primark brand trip, working the camera in a chic sporty bikini in a summery pink hue.

The star was glowing as she soaked up the Mediterranean sunshine, rocking a slick-backed bun and natural make-up look as she reclined on a large wicker poolside lounger.

"Throwback to being in the Italian sunshine," Helen captioned her photo, which amassed thousands of likes in a matter of minutes.

The star enjoyed a day out with her son

Fans were quick to react to the star's sunkissed snaps, rushing to the comments to share their love for her glowy holiday photos and affordable Primark bikini.

"You are so naturally stunning!" commented one while another wrote: "Beautiful as always."

"So stunning Helen X," added a third fan, while others flooded the comments section with a flurry of flame emojis.

