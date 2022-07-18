4 times Harper Beckham dressed exactly like her mum Victoria How cute is this?

Harper Beckham may have just turned 11-years-old, but she already knows her own mind, particularly when it comes to fashion. We've noticed that over the years, the youngest child of David and Victoria Beckham often dresses very like her former Spice Girl mother; so much so they could be twins!

READ: David & Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper is a mini style icon in summery smock dress

We've rounded up all the moments little Harper took inspiration from the fashion mogul - keep scrolling...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harper Beckham's cutest family moments you've forgotten about

On Sunday, VB took to Instagram where she shared a trio of photographs of her daughter posing in the mirror as she donned a pair of seriously chic silk Versace pyjamas adorned with an opulent white, gold and black print.

Harper rocking Versace PJs...

"I don’t know where she gets it from!" penned Victoria, who appeared in the last slide of the post donning the same pair of pyjamas and manicured nails as her daughter. Love!

...just like her mum!

MORE: Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper to recycle $100k wedding dress?

In 2021, the Beckham family were pictured living it up on holiday in Italy, and Victoria shared the sweetest picture of husband David with their daughter.

Harper wearing a custom VB dress

"Harper and daddy (with a major tan going on!!) x kisses @davidbeckham x," she captioned the Instagram post, and many fans reacted to Harper's chic outfit, which looked like a purple dress with a black lace overlay - and appears to be a mini-me version of one of Victoria's own gowns.

Victoria in the same purple lace style

Victoria later confirmed it on her Instagram Story later, resharing a post from Joseph Larkowsky which read: "Harper Seven's custom SS2021 lilac @victoriabeckham dress is the cuteness I need in my life today."

Harper wearing a Victoria Beckham dress and mask in 2020

In 2020, Victoria Beckham presented a digital show day for London Fashion Week, and daughter Harper dressed the part!

Victoria looking blooming lovely in her purple floral dress

The fashion designer shared a sweet snap and some video clips of Harper's pretty purple dress, which had been made especially for the little girl with a matching face mask.

VB and Harper in matching Vogue bathrobes

The stylish mum-of-four previously wore her own version of the purple floral dress back in July, describing it as her "perfect summer dress". Costing £1,390, it's made in stunning silk and was part of the label's pre-Autumn/Winter 2020 collection.

READ: Victoria Beckham surprises fans with candid admission about daughter Harper

Back in 2016, Victoria shared one of her cutest snaps to date, rocking a plush white dressing gown that had 'Vogue' emblazoned on the back. Harper, who was then just five years old, also wore the same robe. The pair cuddled up to each other in the adorable snap.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.