Frankie Bridge debuts new look in sporty gym leggings

Frankie Bridge has turned over a new leaf in the wardrobe department. The Loose Women host has swapped her feminine floral dresses and satin suits for something a little more laid back – taking to social media to share her newest look with fans online.

Frankie looked leisurely in a pair of black gym leggings from Sweaty Betty, which the TV host teamed with a grey sweatshirt from Sporty and Rich, a large leather quilted tote bag by Yves Saint Laurent with gold logo detailing and a black Ganni baseball cap.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge's intense workout interrupted by son Carter

She wore her long caramel tresses down loose in a straightened style under her casual headwear and opted for a bronzed yet natural beauty glow.

Frankie completed her on-the-go aesthetic with a pair of white and grey Nike sneakers – infusing the outfit with a luxury sporty spice appeal.

Frankie looked super sporty in the leggings

The star shared the mirror selfie with fans via Instagram. She captioned the laid-back post: "When your bestie tells you, you have to post a pic of your outfit today… cos it’s cute. So here I am… doing as I’m told #ootd @mrskvile," with a laughing, peace and kiss emoji.

Frankie's go-to looks include pretty floral dresses and high street suits

Fans loved Frankie's new look – which contrasts her signature floral frock outfits and high street suit ensembles. "Off duty cool," one commented, while another said: "It's definitely cute and the big is a vibe." A third added: "That’s a cute outfit," while a fourth agreed, penning: "She was right loveee this outfit."

Want to emulate Frankie's gym-ready attire? Luckily, the star’s leggings are still available to buy online – and even better they are in the sale.

All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings, £42 was £70, Sweaty Betty

Add a touch of It-girl sass to your look with the same cap that Frankie completed her outfit with.

Logo-embroidered Cap, £72, Ganni

Frankie recently caught the attention of fans as she took to social media once again to share a sweet new outfit. Her loyal followers couldn’t get enough of her white tiered dress from New Look - which she donned for a mirror selfie.

The floaty white dress boasted a softly textured fabric, with a tiered hem, a flattering square neckline and shoestring straps.

