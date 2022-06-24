Geri Horner looks so stylish in flowing white dress for New York trip The Spice Girls star is visiting the Big Apple

Geri Horner is quite the style icon and the star wowed on Friday as she revealed that she had travelled to New York for a small break.

READ: Geri Horner set for major £30k house change with colossal structure

She shared a couple of clips on her Instagram Stories, one featuring her walking out of a grand hotel where she said: "Hi," for the waiting camera, and another where she pointed to some far-off landmark as she beamed: "New York City," alongside a heart emoji. She looked prepared for whatever adventure she was going on with a brown handbag and takeaway coffee cup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner leaves fans with questions over her latest outfit

But the most striking part of her ensemble was the stylish white midi-dress that she was wearing that suited her perfectly.

READ: Geri Horner shares emotional message after tragic death

SEE: Geri Horner's daughter Bluebell pictured in rare family photo

The gorgeous white frock complimented her figure, and she had paired it with a matching pair of strappy heels.

Meanwhile her auburn locks were styled in tresses, as they extended down to touch the tips of her shoulders.

Geri didn't reveal what she was doing in New York of whether her children, Bluebell and Monty, or husband Christian has joined her for the break.

The star is visiting New York City

Geri is known for her white dresses, but last month she stunned her fans as she posed with Christian at the Monaco Grand Prix when she rocked a different colour.

Geri didn't venture too far on the colour wheel, though, opting for a subtle change by swapping her trademark white ensembles for a pleated, knee-length, sleeveless cream dress and a matching jumper draped across her shoulders.

MORE: Geri Horner's fans are obsessed with her reaction to son Monty's magic stunt

READ: Geri Horner reveals secret hobby in rare photo with son Monty

She added a pair of elegant off-white, heeled sandals and a multi-coloured bag featuring shades of purple, white and green.

Christian mirrored his wife in a pair of cream trousers, which he teamed with a navy shirt and matching suit jacket.

The star looked divine in her outfit

Fans were quick to point out Geri's change in appearance, with one shocked follower commenting: "That's not white!" followed by several face screaming emojis. A second said: "No white?" and a third simply wrote: "Cream!"

MORE: Geri Horner looks glowing following makeover from son Monty - see the adorable photo

MORE: Geri Horner seen sharing sweet loving moment with husband Christian – fans react

Other fans branded Geri and Christian "couple goals" and were over the moon to see the romantic photo of the pair posing by the sea.

One commented: "Love this couple!!!!! Geri is so pretty and lush and smart!" Another said: "Amazing couple! I love you so much," and another wrote: "Such a happy, genuine couple, you two are fab!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.