Ruth Langsford always looks so stylish whether she's on Loose Women or presenting on QVC, and her latest look is a certainly a show-stopper.

The This Morning star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she had a new khaki jacket coming out soon, and she modelled some of the stunning variations the item will be available in. To the tune of Shirley Ellis' I See It, I Like It, I Want It, she twirled and swirled in three different colours, a standard camo, a dazzling blue and a muted grey.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford is a vision in khaki jacket

She did a full outfit change for each look, although always opting for a pair of skinny jeans, and she changed her trainers from black to white before opting for a pair of stylish black boots.

And to show her commitment to the armed services, she had a gif of a solider saluting in the bottom corner of the video.

In her caption, she said: "SO EXCITED….my new Camo Utility Jacket launches tonight on @qvcuk!!! Choose from Khaki, Blue or Grey.

"Click the Link Tree in my bio to take a look now or join me & @officialjackiekabler tonight at 7.00 pm #qvc."

Ruth looked stunning in the stylish item

One complimented: "You look stunning in those Ruth! Good luck with the launch," and a second wrote: "I can vouch it's a beautiful jacket!! Great fit & as always superb quality!"

A third enthused: "It's fabulous! I'll be tuning in tonight I absolutely love your clothes they're amazing I've got a wardrobe full of them and love every piece!"

The stunning jackets range in price from eight all the way up to 22, and as ever with Ruth, the item is an affordable £59.96.

Printed Utility Jacket, £59.96, QVC

Ruth recently stunned when she returned to Loose Women and she looked gorgeous in a green ruched sleeve blazer and matching wide-leg trousers.

Keeping all eyes on the emerald hue of her M&S suit, Ruth completed her ensemble with a classic white T-shirt and silver hoop earrings.

As for her hair and makeup, the blonde beauty modelled a bouncy blowdry, and the most radiant complexion. Dusting her eyes in a purple smokey eyeshadow, she added a hint of mascara, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lip-gloss.

