DJ star Denise Van Outen sizzles in tiny blue slip dress for fun night out

Denise Van Outen flaunted her killer legs in a silky thigh-high electric blue dress as she dazzled the crowds in Leeds on Sunday night.

Taking to her Instagram, the 48-year-old shared a carousel of joyous snaps from her night of DJing at Revolución de Cuba. In the photos, Denise could be seen perfecting a series of poses as she stood behind the DJ decks.

Other photos showed the star posing alongside fellow guests and snapping the upbeat crowds as they danced away to her thrilling set.

Dressed to the nines, the former Big Brother contestant opted for a blue camisole mini dress adorned with sprigs of cherry blossom. She teamed her glamorous number with a pair of strappy silver heels, a gold bangle, and a set of chunky stud earrings.

The presenter showed off her toned legs

Denise styled her blonde tresses into loose waves which she wore loose around her shoulders. She finished off her sultry appearance with a touch of glamorous makeup comprising flawless skin, bold eyeliner, a slick of pink lipstick and a touch of shimmery highlighter.

She captioned her post: "LEEDS PRIDE, thank you for having me. DJset. Bookings @noisykitchenhq #gobigger."

The presenter's fans wasted no time in heaping praise on the star, with one writing: "Your smile says it all. Loving it. Keep on having a blast", whilst a second noted: "The vibes look immaculate".

Denise was in high spirits as she took control of the decks

Other fans couldn't help but comment on Denise's bold outfit choice. "Omg that DRESS, you're you in the 90s!!! Absolute BEAUT", whilst a second chimed: "Dress is lush" and a third added: "Blue looks good on you".

Denise's Leeds appearance comes after she enjoyed an intimate date night with her new boyfriend, Jimmy Barba. Joined by her beau, the blonde stunner was pictured smiling from ear to ear as the couple enjoyed a lavish meal prepared by a private chef.

Denise and Jimmy wined and dined in style

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old shared a carousel of loved-up sunset snaps showing off her flirty outfit. Dressed to impress, Denise opted for a pair of high-waisted navy shorts and a statement pinstripe blouse in white, red, and navy.

Denise captioned her post: "Date night @privatechefdirect_official. The most incredible meal and margaritas from this multitalented chef. Dining at home is such a lovely and special experience."

