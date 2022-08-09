Ruth Langsford wows in vivid blazer and matching heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford delighted fans as she stepped out in a bold pink blazer behind the scenes of Loose Women. The beloved presenter looked effortless in the vibrant piece, which she teamed with some heels to make for an elegant look of the utmost femininity.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's never-before-seen walk-in wardrobe is so Hollywood

Ruth, 62, donned the high street item which boasted an unmissable shade of candy pink and sleek tailoring. She completed her look with a pair of coordinating soft pink point-toe heels from Topshop, a pair of pristinely ironed dark trousers and a simple baby pink T-shirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford is a vision in striking khaki jacket

The star wore her sandy mane down loose in her go-to style, letting her signature fringe shape her face. A dramatic beauty blend of a sultry smoky eye, an even complexion and a dusting of blush neatly contrasted her colourful ensemble.

READ: Ruth Langsford looks amazing in super flattering M&S skinny jeans

Ruth took to social media to share her new outfit with followers online. She captioned the clip of her strutting her stuff: "Forgot to post this yesterday! In the pink for @loosewomen yesterday…..jacket @nextofficial T-shirt @kettlewellcolours Shoes @topshop (old!) Styled by @mothershoppers @daisylawstyle #monday #studiostyle #loosewomen #next #kettlewellcolours #topshop."

Ruth looked pretty in pink

Fans adored the romantic outfit and gushed over Ruth's contemporary twist on a classic look. "Pink to make the boys wink. That is a beautiful jacket," one follower commented, while another said: "Loving the colour Ruth," with a string of emojis. A third added: "Love it, Ruth! Lovely colour and suits you perfectly!" and a fourth agreed, mentioning: "Pink looks great on you."

The star is a high street fashion veteran

If you can picture a pink blazer hanging in your Spring/Summer wardrobe then we've got just the piece for you.

Feminine-cut Blazer, £29.99, Bershka

This blazer can be paired with casual blue jeans for a sweet, throw-on aesthetic – or dress the item up with some black velvet trousers and a crop top.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford stuns in skinny jeans and bold heels

Ruth recently dazzled in a striking M&S suit featuring a rich emerald hue, sharp tailoring and ruched sleeves. Keeping all eyes on the beautiful colour of her M&S suit, Ruth completed her ensemble with a classic white T-shirt and silver hoop earrings.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.