Ruth Langsford stuns in skinny jeans and bold heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Loose Women host Ruth Langsford delighted fans by stepping out in a new feminine ensemble. The beloved TV star took to social media to share her latest outfit, which married a classic skinny jeans look with some modern high street charm.

RELATED: Loose Women's Jane Moore rocks a must-have jumpsuit in the brightest colour

Ruth appeared in a pair of dark blue skinny jeans which she teamed with a pale pink T-shirt boasting red lettering that spelled 'Love.' She completed her low-key look with a crisp white blazer and slipped on a pair of pale pink heels to elevate her casual aesthetic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford is gorgeous in her go to skinny jeans on Instagram

The star wore her hair down loose in her go-to straightened style and opted for a natural beauty blend.

MORE: Jane Moore sends fans into a tailspin with head-turning dress

She shared a clip of the outfit on Instagram, alongside the lengthy caption: "I have finally come up for air after my Feeling Fabulous event….what a weekend! A MASSIVE thank you to those of you who came from far and wide to attend….it meant so much to me. As my first event it was hard to know what to expect but it exceeded my expectations. You all brought such energy and fun and made me feel very supported - I will never be able thank you enough. It was wonderful to meet so many of you and talk about how you were finding the day…thank you for all your positivity, encouragement and kind words."

Ruth wowed in the denim jeans

"I don’t have room to thank everyone who made this event happen…it was an army! Suffice to say they know who they are and I thank them from the bottom of my heart for everything they did - often over and above the call of duty!"

The star perfected her look with a pink T-shirt and blazer

"Here’s a look at some #FeelingFabulousWithRuth moments from the weekend….watch closely, you might spot yourself!! Thank you again for your support…maybe see you next time?!!!" She finalised her heartfelt message with a red love heart emoji.

She greeted fans at the event

Friends and fans loved Ruth's composed outfit and sweet post. " I knew you’d smash it… sooo proud of you, you deserve it," commented Coleen Nolan, while Vanessa Feltz added: "What a magical weekend. It was such fun, so informative and massively confidence-boosting."

Tempted by Ruth's jeans? We've got just the lookalike pair for you. Composed of a blend of re-used cotton and recycled fabric, these everyday jeans are a true wardrobe staple.

Rebound Recycled Skinny Jeans, £75, French Connection

SEE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' immaculate mansion

Ruth recently unveiled her walk-in wardrobe for the very first time. She decided to film a quick makeup tutorial from her dressing room, revealing spotlights, white drawers, grey fitted wardrobes, a full-length mirror mounted on the wall and pretty ornamentation.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.