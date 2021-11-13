Janette Manrara looks phenomenal in tiny pink crop top in behind-the-scenes photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Janette Manrara looked unreal on Friday, sporting a tiny pink crop top and matching wide-leg trousers in a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo.

SEE: Janette Manrara sparks fan response with incredibly toned legs inside gorgeous home

The Strictly Come Dancing star flashed her signature smile as she showed off her sensational figure in the bright co-ord. The top featured dramatic puff sleeves and a milkmaid-style cut, while the skimming trousers flared out over her shoes. The star was filming for a gameshow when a candid picture of her standing on a booster platform behind a podium was taken.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara showcases her killer figure in tiny crop top

Seeing the funny side, the star wrote: "She's only tiny and needs a booster to be seen! Haha! [laughing face emoji]. (Photo cred: @hrvy)."

The star looked incredible

Janette's Instagram Stories gave a closer look at the killer outfit as well as her flawless makeup. The star wore her mid-length hair straight and she teamed her simple hairdo with a slick of pink lip gloss and fluffy lashes.

Love the look?

Pink crop top, £22, Missguided

Her social media channels have been full of winning looks of late, including a leg-lengthening all-white playsuit which she wore with confidence. This time, Janette wore her brunette tresses in a slick back bun and went bold with red lipstick.

We think you'll agree, whatever this ballroom star wears, she looks sensational.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara shares sweet memory from early relationship with Aljaz - and it'll melt your heart

MORE: It Takes Two star Janette Manrara reveals sweet friendship with former Strictly celeb

While we love watching Janette's incredible moves on the dancefloor, many will be wondering if she'll ever make the Anton Du Beke-esque move and find herself behind the judge's desk.

Well, she's revealed why she wouldn't make a very good Strictly judge in a candid interview.

Janette looked amazing in a white playsuit

While speaking on Steph’s Packed Lunch, Janette was quizzed about the potential job change one day. To that, she replied: "Of course, I’d love to, but I think I would be way too nice. I was always in Claudia's area when the other couples were dancing, I’d be screaming and cheering them all on and giving all the other couples advice. I don’t know whether I’d be too nice to be a judge on Strictly!"

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.