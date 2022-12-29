Holly Willoughby looks sensational in string bikini with tribute to husband

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This year, HELLO! readers loved it when Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary back in August, with Holly showing off her sweet tribute to her husband.

The This Morning presenter took to a nearby pool in a tiny string bikini that carried a personalised message. In a black-and-white photo shared on Instagram, the presenter was seen swimming in a large pool in the black item, which said 'Mrs Baldwin' on the rear of the two-piece. Holly looked like a mermaid as she glided through the water, with her blonde locks billowing behind her.

WATCH: Inside Holly Willoughby's life with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children

In a romantic caption, Holly simply wrote: "Mrs Baldwin 4 ever…" She added plenty of emojis to the post including a bride, a heart and a groom.

The post was flooded with plenty of comments, with friend Vanessa Feltz saying: "Congratulations to a hilarious dynamic charming and entertaining couple. Here's to forever."

But even though plenty shared anniversary messages for the couple, many were distracted by Holly's striking bikini.

Holly showed off her personalised bikini

One enthused: "This might be my favourite picture ever," while a second posted: "Mrs Baldwin is hot," and a third said: "I can't resist your charms."

Holly's long hair was recently the talk of her fans, and the presenter has explained how she easily managed to grow her hair to shoulder-length.

In a photo shared recently, Holly wore a picture-perfect floral summer dress, and rocked remarkably longer hair. Letting fans in on her secret, she wrote: "All this vit D's making my hair grow."

Holly and Dan have been married for 15 years

All is not what it seems though, as Holly ended her caption with a winking smiley face, suggesting she's had a helping hand in the hair department, maybe down to hair extensions.

While Holly's longer locks are unlikely to be entirely down to vitamin D, the essential vitamin does help with hair growth.

Vitamin D plays a role in stimulating new and old hair follicles. If you're lacking in vitamin D, new hair growth can be stunted, so supplementing can help support healthy hair growth.

