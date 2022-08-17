This Morning's Ruth Langsford stuns with new summer hair transformation – see her reaction The presenter looked happy with the result!

Ruth Langsford has had a busy summer and is now gearing up to present This Morning alongside her "TV son" Rylan Clark – but that hasn't stopped the 62-year-old from enjoying a bit of self-care.

On Tuesday, the mother-of-one headed to the hair salon to replace her hair extensions and couldn't help but share the experience with her Instagram followers.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford updates her hair ahead of This Morning return

Taking to her Stories, the presenter shared three brief clips of herself sitting on the salon's chair.

"Extensions replacement time!" she wrote on the first video, adding that she was getting them done at her trusty Leo Bancroft Salon.

Ruth showed the whole process to her fans

The second clip showed Eamonn Holmes' wife sporting her new long extensions, which fell over the shoulder, and Ruth jokingly revealed that she was "tempted to keep them long".

In the final post, Ruth looked incredibly happy with her new look and revealed that she had decided to go "for the chop" instead - choosing to keep rocking her signature short bob.

Tuesday's outing comes just weeks after the Loose Women star enjoyed an idyllic spa day with good friend Lucy Alexander at the Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire.

Earlier this month, Ruth shared a fun video of her and Lucy enjoying a glass of champagne before enjoying a tour of the stunning hotel and its grounds.

The presenter looked really happy with the final result

"Nothing like a spa day with a good friend….thank you @lucyalexandertv @fshampshire never disappoint," she wrote alongside it.

Friends and fans of Ruth were quick to comment on the clip, with Lucy quickly admitting: " This was a magical day."

Vanessa Feltz added: "You two are just lovely," whilst a fan added: "Well deserved Ruth, you work so hard."

Another remarked: "Nothing beats a good catch up and some beauty treats with your BFF."