Avril Lavigne rocks out in fishnet tights and knee-high combat boots in snaps from new tour

Avril Lavigne finally kicked off her long-awaited Greatest Hits Tour on May 22 in Vancouver, presenting a collection of some of her best remembered hits over her two-decade long career.

The 39-year-old Canadian musician has shared several photos already from her first three run of shows after opening in her native Canada and already making her way over Stateside.

Fans have not only fallen back in love with the singer's discography but also her style, as she has shown off several new pieces that harken back to her familiar pop-punk aesthetic with a more modern touch.

One fan favorite look proved to appear in a recent set of snaps Avril shared on Instagram, featuring the singer dressed in an oversized black shirt dress with graffiti-style writing on it.

She paired the outfit with fishnet tights and black lace-up combat boots, plus a red electric guitar, as she then popped a bottle of champagne and closed out her show.

Alongside the photos, taken from her third concert in Ridgefield, Washington, Avril wrote: "Last night You all sold out Night Three in Ridgefield and it was lit!! This tour has been incredible so far!! Thank you from the bottom of my heart! Up next Mountain View!"

Her latest tour wardrobe has included heavy accents of red, pink, and yellow to mix in with her leather and lace aesthetic, featuring punk-inspired pieces, eyeliner-heavy glam, and lots of black.

The Greatest Hits shows so far consist of a 17-song playlist, including "Head Above Water" and "I'm With You" for the encore, spanning as far back as her debut single "Complicated" to the songs "Bite Me" and "Love It When You Hate Me" from her latest studio album Love Sux. The tracks "Hot" and "Losing Grip" were added after the first show.

© Getty Images Avril's "Greatest Hits Tour" kicked off on May 22 in Vancouver, British Columbia

Avril also announced earlier this month that she would be releasing a Greatest Hits album in tandem with the tour, featuring a compilation of 20 songs from the tour setlist and beyond.

© Getty Images It will conclude on September 18 in Calgary

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, she explained the rationale behind her setlist: "The whole set list is singles, which to be honest, that's a place that I strived to be at, especially on my first album because I only had, like, three singles."

"From day one, I wanted to be able to have my whole show to be all singles and now I have that and I'm very proud of that."

© Getty Images The "Greatest Hits Tour" has a setlist of 17 songs spanning across her entire discography

She also spoke about her style evolution over the years while remaining true to herself and her image, adding: "I would show up to a photo shoot with a book bag with all my spiked bracelets and ties and a couple shirts and they definitely wanted me to wear the clothes that they had there."

"First album, I was like, 'I'm not wearing pink and a blouse... Please, I don't want to wear that,' so it was a bit of a fight, but some people were cool about it, so I would just take my book bag, dump it on the floor, and just be like, 'But see, I came with this stuff,' but that's not how it works. You have to wear these clothes, but there was always a happy medium."