Lady Amelia Spencer is a vision of autumn in leg-lengthening jeans and cropped jacket

Tania Leslau
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer looked divine in denim as she posed for an autumnal photoshoot
There's an autumn chill in the air and Lady Amelia Spencer is braced for the cooler months ahead. The 30-year-old stepped out in a luxurious autumn look for an outdoors photoshoot – adding another covetable outfit to her ever-growing wardrobe.
Lady Amelia graced the city streets in a pair of leg-lengthening blue flared jeans from Frame which she teamed with a chocolate brown knit crop top and a walnut suede cropped jacket with a creamy shearling trim.
A pair of dark coffee-coloured Penelope Chilvers boots completed her casual but composed aesthetic, in addition to an array of glimmering jewels. Some pearl drop earrings added a touch of decadence to her everyday attire.
Lady Amelia wore her hair in her go-to style – a scraped-back ponytail that revealed a glamourous beauty blend. A velvety complexion, a touch of blush and a gentle flutter of mascara made for an enchanting palette.
The socialite took to social media to share the snaps with fans and friends online. She simply captioned the post: "Seasons changing," with a love heart symbol.
Lady Amelia's Instagram followers were quick to pen their support and awe at her seasonal sartorial skills. Older sister Lady Kitty Spencer said: "So so beautiful," while another friend added: "Oh my gosh - I absolutely love that look!" a third user wrote: "Obsessed!" and a fourth commented: "Love love love this – so gorgeous."
Le High Flare, £195, Frame
Treat yourself to a pair of jeans just like Lady Amelia's and add these body-contouring trousers to your online shopping basket.
Lady Amelia recently stunned fans as she snapped a radiant mirror selfie – looking divine in a lipstick red hue. The model shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of a glossy photoshoot with fans online. She looked ever so sharp in a sleek red blazer from Zara featuring a collarless design, an unmissable, romantic shade, a longline silhouette and long sleeves.
