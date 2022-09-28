Lady Amelia Spencer is a vision of autumn in leg-lengthening jeans and cropped jacket

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's an autumn chill in the air and Lady Amelia Spencer is braced for the cooler months ahead. The 30-year-old stepped out in a luxurious autumn look for an outdoors photoshoot – adding another covetable outfit to her ever-growing wardrobe.

LOOK: Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer twin in Michael Kors mini dresses and heels

Lady Amelia graced the city streets in a pair of leg-lengthening blue flared jeans from Frame which she teamed with a chocolate brown knit crop top and a walnut suede cropped jacket with a creamy shearling trim.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows who best?

A pair of dark coffee-coloured Penelope Chilvers boots completed her casual but composed aesthetic, in addition to an array of glimmering jewels. Some pearl drop earrings added a touch of decadence to her everyday attire.

READ: Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer dazzle in daring asymmetric dresses during LFW

Lady Amelia wore her hair in her go-to style – a scraped-back ponytail that revealed a glamourous beauty blend. A velvety complexion, a touch of blush and a gentle flutter of mascara made for an enchanting palette.

The socialite took to social media to share the snaps with fans and friends online. She simply captioned the post: "Seasons changing," with a love heart symbol.

Lady Amelia's Instagram followers were quick to pen their support and awe at her seasonal sartorial skills. Older sister Lady Kitty Spencer said: "So so beautiful," while another friend added: "Oh my gosh - I absolutely love that look!" a third user wrote: "Obsessed!" and a fourth commented: "Love love love this – so gorgeous."

Le High Flare, £195, Frame

Treat yourself to a pair of jeans just like Lady Amelia's and add these body-contouring trousers to your online shopping basket.

SEE: Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer embrace sporty chic during NYC getaway

Lady Amelia recently stunned fans as she snapped a radiant mirror selfie – looking divine in a lipstick red hue. The model shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of a glossy photoshoot with fans online. She looked ever so sharp in a sleek red blazer from Zara featuring a collarless design, an unmissable, romantic shade, a longline silhouette and long sleeves.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.