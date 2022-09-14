Holly Willoughby shines in sparkly high-waisted skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby introduced a little sparkle into her outfit on Wednesday's This Morning episode and her pretty V-neck ensemble has truly lifted people's spirits.

The mum of three showed fans how to make an all-black ensemble pop while remaining respectable enough for daytime and office wear. Holly looked graceful on the ITV sofa as her voluminous black and silver speckled knitted midi skirt billowed out around her. The 41-year-old tucked a delicate, black silk crepe blouse into her high-waisted skirt and finished the look with one of her favourite shoe styles – black pointed courts.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby wows in cheerleading uniform

Holly donned bold winged black eyeliner and her light and fluttery eyelashes enhanced her big blue eyes beautifully. Keeping her jewellery to a minimum, eagle-eyed fans will have appreciated Holly's delicate gold hooped earrings and tiny diamante stud set.

Holly's knitted glittery skirt sparkled on This Morning

If you love Holly's soft and sparkly skirt as much as we do, you can shop this remarkably similar skirt at JD Williams.

Glitter Knit Relaxed A-Line Midi Skirt, was £36 now £27, JD Williams

Holly's sky-high stilettos were the perfect styling choice

Holly is known to love finding wardrobe treasures from & Other Stories, such as the preppy tweed mini dress that she donned on her first day back to work. We have located an elegant black silk blouse to take you from the office to a party.

Mulberry Silk Buttoned Blouse, £95, & Other Stories

Holly has been a source of inspiration for chic all-black work attire this week as she mourns the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Holly began the week wearing a glossy pleated satin skirt

On Tuesday the ITV presenter's cropped cigarette trousers and pointed stilettos outfit looked so stylish with her three-quarter length sleeved V-neck blouse loosely tucked into her high waistband as she present a historic This Morning episode wholly dedicated to the late monarch.

