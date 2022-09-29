Eva Longoria channels her inner goddess in elegant beach dress The Desperate Housewives star is one glowing mama!

Eva Longoria shared the sweetest video to Instagram on Wednesday, looking glowing and glamorous in a post dedicated to her four-year-old son Santiago.

The Desperate Housewives actress delighted her 8.9million followers with several sweet clips alongside her son. Strolling in the sand with Santiago against an idyllic beachside scene, Eva donned a sleek cream beach dress with delicate straps, cut-out midriff and elegant midi length. Her flowing raven hair cascaded past her shoulders as she donned a pair of oversized sunglasses. So chic!

Other clips showed Eva looking ultra glamorous in a slinky black bikini as she lapped up the sunshine on a luxe yacht. Her glowing complexion and ageless features were evident in the candid snapshots from her camera roll.

"My little corazoncito [blue heart emoji] #nationalsonday," the mother-of-one captioned her sweet post, which affectionately translates to: "My little sweetheart".

Fans were quick to react to the actress' adorable post, rushing to the comments to coo over her heartwarming family moment. "His smile and eyes are exactly like yours," gushed a fan, as another commented: "He’s adorable and happy just like his mommy!"

"Your son is such a handsome boy and the two of you together are so sweet! You should have more as you are such a sweet mama," added a third fan.

If you're wondering how Eva maintains her glamorous aesthetic and athletic silhouette, the star's mommy workout is seriously impressive.

Speaking to People, she said she likes to mix up her exercise routine as much as she can. "I do a lot. I'm a runner, I do yoga, I do SoulCycle and I'm just constantly mixing it up," she explained.

The mother-son-duo looked so cute in the adorable video

Since having her son Santiago in 2018, however, she's turned her focus to weight-lifting. Eva has shared several videos of herself in training on Instagram, and from squat-rows to lat pull-downs and sled pushes, she can do it all.

