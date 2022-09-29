Sharon Stone looks regal in cut-out black gown beside her dog Bandit The Basic Instinct star can turn a look

Sharon Stone has consistently proven her capability as a fashion icon, and a photograph from her latest shoot does just that and more.

The actress' stylist took to social media to share an outtake from her cover shoot for Icon Magazine, and she looked absolutely majestic.

In the black and white shot, Sharon reclined on a chair in a black Christopher Kane gown that hugged her figure and featured strategic cut-outs running all across the body.

Along with the peekaboos, the gown featured a turtleneck fit and was paired with minimal jewelry, with her cropped blonde locks styled into artisanal curls.

Sitting beside her, however, was her beloved dog Bandit, staring to the side as she does and perfectly fitting beside his mom.

"Perfection in @christopherkane!!! Oh how I love her! @sharonstone posing with my boyfriend Bandit lol," her stylist captioned the shot.

Sharon looked like a queen in her cut-out black gown beside Bandit

It was quickly inundated with heart and flame emojis galore, as one fan even commented: "LOVELOVELOVE," and another said: "Look at Bandit!!! James Bond of dogs," while a third even mused: "Dame and her dog."

The star recently appeared on Icon Magazine's latest digital cover, and proved she is not one to hold back when it comes to bold looks.

In a teaser video the publication shared ahead of the issue's release, Sharon appeared donning a columnal, sheer black gown with long, fitted sleeves and a boatneck neckline, wearing nothing but a white skirt underneath.

The look was styled with simple black pumps, plus an ornate, pleated head piece, and as the shot got closer to her face, it revealed the stylists opted for little to no make-up, letting the actress' fresh-faced glow truly shine.

The actress posed up a storm for her Icon Magazine cover

"Ladies and Gentlemen, her. Gamechanger," was how they captioned it, which several of her fans and followers quickly agreed with.

