Lizzo amazes with powerful fashion statement after Kayne West's body-shaming remarks It's About Damn Time men stopped commenting on women's bodies...

Lizzo is currently lighting up arenas across the globe with her Lizzo: The Special Tour and her dazzling tour outfits never fail to captivate her doting fans.

The About Damn Time hitmaker has never shied away from a daring fashion moment, serving up a slew of empowering outfits and unforgettable red carpet looks throughout her career. On Sunday, the 34-year-old made a politically-charged style statement during a performance in Toronto, reportedly clapping back at fatphobic remarks from Kanye West about her weight.

WATCH: Lizzo makes a powerful body-positivity statement during her concert

"I feel like everybody in America got my [expletive] name in their [expletive] mouth for no [expletive] reason," Lizzo said on stage in a video captured by Canadian publication ETalk. "I'm minding my fat Black beautiful business."

The body-positive star proceeded to stand on stage while a projection of the words "MY BODY MY CHOICE" appeared across her body.

Lizzo made a statement with the words "MY BODY MY CHOICE"

"My body, my [expletive] choice!" yelled the Good as Hell singer, who preceded her powerful fashion statement by wearing a glittering hot pink leotard and coordinating thigh-high boots in a Barbie-pink hue.

According to Insider, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband's comments went viral for calling Lizzo's body-positivity “demonic” and likening it to a genocide of the Black race.

Lizzo has long been an advocate for body positivity, changing the game for curvy women by proudly rocking whatever outfit she feels good in.

Recently, the Juice hitmaker was visibly moved to accept her first Emmy award for her show entitled Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. Overcome with emotion, Lizzo dedicated her first ever Emmy award to 'the big girls'.

Lizzo rocks a glittering pink outfit on tour

In her moving speech, she said: "I mean my big girls come to the stage right now. I want to say thank you to the Emmys and the Emmy voters.

"I'm very emotional! The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they're not that unique, they just don't get the platform."

