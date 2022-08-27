Lizzo's epic $26 million home has to be seen to be believed - photos The singer lives in LA

Lizzo has many strings to her creative bow – a glittering music career, a renowned sense of style and even a penchant for interior design. The Juice singer owns a stunning $26 million home in Los Angeles and revealed a sneak peek inside to fans during a 2022 interview with Vogue.

Situated in The City of Angels, Lizzo's incredible property is lined with beautiful furniture, unique decorations and retro features. Keep scrolling to take a look at the Grammy winner's contemporary space…

The kitchen

Lizzo's kitchen is primarily crafted from wood. Mid-century wooden cabinets and cupboards line the walls and also highlight a large marble table that sits in the center of the room. The table is attached to an island that has a built-in sink that sits in front of a large blue neon sign. Fans could also glimpse Lizzo's on-trend bronze kitchen utensils which hang from the slate-toned walls.

The garden

The star's outdoor area is home to a large, sun-soaked pool (also inhabited by a fun unicorn float) and outdoor seating. A wooden table flanked by benches is shaded by a white umbrella and is an ideal space for hosting guests.

The sitting room

The open-plan space also has a living room section where you can find large grey bean bags, another fireplace, baskets filled with neatly rolled blankets, a large square sofa, a white rocking chair, a desk with a grey velvet chair, a cream-colored rug and a wooden cabinet.

The dining room

Lizzo's minimalist dining room showcases a huge Valentino white purse decorative feature that is a nod to her iconic handbag moment at the American Music Awards in 2019. During the event, the singer stepped out clutching a tiny Valentino bag - which subsequently went viral on social media.

The main room

Lizzo showed off her amazing open-plan hallway/main room space that greets guests when they arrive. Boasting swathes of glass walls that flood the space with light, pretty purple orchids, retro wooden chairs that sit around a wooden and glass coffee table, pale wooden cabinets a modern double-sided fireplace, a full-length mirror and charcoal-colored brick walls, the room is truly a visual feast.

The space is the piece du resistance of the house. It also displays a gorgeous sage green sofa topped with red and white cushions, a cowhide chair, black and white prints, a stereo system and a bookcase lined with books and Grammys.

The closet

Prepare for wardrobe envy as Lizzo's closet is to die for. The star's sartorial archive is filled with multicolored and eclectic pieces including hand-painted jackets to sequin dresses and so much more

